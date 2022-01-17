STOMP THE YARD Movie (2007)

STOMP THE YARD Movie (2007) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: DJ (Columbus Short), an amazing underground street dancer, hasn't been in college for a day before he's entranced by a lovely co-ed, April (Meagan Good).

Working as a gardener to pay the bills, DJ doesn't fit in with the wealthier students around campus, but one thing does catch his attention -- the rival fraternity competitions known as "stepping." With April's help, DJ learns about the legacy and heritage behind the fraternities and decides to join up.

Now part of an official step group, DJ must balance rehearsals, work, and school, while at the same time winning the heart of the girl of his dreams. With the National Step Championship drawing closer, DJ must learn to stop dancing as an individual, and to start stepping as part of a team.