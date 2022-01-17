Novak Djokovic is "extremely disappointed" after losing another bid to stay in Australia but won't make another appeal to stay.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday after losing his final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open..
The tennis world No 1's hopes of defending his Australian Open title and winning a record 21st Grand Slam have come to an end as..