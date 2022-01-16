'Deeply disappointed': Djokovic leaves Australia after losing final visa appeal

The tennis world No 1's hopes of defending his Australian Open title and winning a record 21st Grand Slam have come to an end as Novak Djokovic left the country for Dubai.
Novak Djokovic has left Australia after judges upheld the government's cancellation of his visa and his deportation.
Australian Immigration Minister , Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa , for a 2nd Time.
On January 14, Novak Djokovic's Australian..