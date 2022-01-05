Novak Djokovic Must Prove Vaccine Exemption Ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic previously negotiated a medical exemption that would allow him to enter the tournament regardless of his vaccination status.

.

However, ESPN points out that Australia has strict border regulations in place as a result of the pandemic.

.

As a result, Djokovic may not be able to defend his Australian Open title regardless of the medical exemption.

Melbourne newspaper 'The Age' reported that Djokovic arrived at Tullamarine Airport just before midnight on January 5.

.

.

The top-ranked player was reportedly delayed due to a mistake on his visa application.

.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said in a statement that regardless of Djokovic's medical exemption, the Australian Border Force would make the final decision.

While the Victorian government and Tennis Australia may permit a non-vaccinated player to compete in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth government that will enforce our requirements at the Australian border, Karen Andrews, Australian Home Affairs Minister, via ESPN.

If an arriving individual is not vaccinated, they must provide acceptable proof that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons to be able to access the same travel arrangement as fully vaccinated travelers, Karen Andrews, Australian Home Affairs Minister, via ESPN.

If allowed to compete, Djokovic would be playing for a record-breaking 21st major title.

.

