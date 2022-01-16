Daily Cover: How Did We Get Here?

Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia and removed from the draw of the Australian Open after a multiweek standoff with the country's government.
Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia and removed from the draw of the Australian Open after a multiweek standoff with the country's government.
In this Message Don talks about how Jesus is our Hope amd gives us some verses to read daily to stay on track. We cover passages..
Welcome to AHNC - aka All Hat, No Cattle! I'm your host, "Hat." This is a gaming + news/commentary..