Scott Quiner Update: Criminal Investigation Into Doctors, How They're KILLING, Payoffs for MURDER!

Last week, the doctors at Mercy called Anne and tried to browbeat her into letting Scott be taken off a ventilator to die.

Hey were going to unplug Scott Quiner from life at high noon on Thursday, and that was that.

Anne’s only shot was to take things to court: The court of law, and the court of public opinion.

After we had Anne on to tell her story, Mercy Hospital was barraged with what we’re told was thousands of phone calls and emails.

Thomas Renz is an attorney.

You’ve heard him on this show before.

He’s been filing legal challenges all over the country against coronavirus tyranny and he joins us today.