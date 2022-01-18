FIRST TIME trying out The PAUSED LARSEN PRESS 100 Kgs HEAVY SINGLE

I have decided to try something different in my approach to programming a strength training program for myself.

I think I was doing a bit too much, and at too high of an intensity.

After experiencing a tweak in my lower back, I decided to take a step back, and reevaluate.

So now, I am going to try something a bit more stripped down, and focused, influenced by Bald Omni Man's Berzerker Method.

This is my FIRST TIME trying Larsen Presses, and I am actually liking them a lot more than I thought I would.

A bit tricky and sketchy in the unracking, whixh is something that I always struggle with to begin with.

However, the movement itself seems great!

Really trains you to hone in on being tight, explosive, and is especially a great variation for long arm pressers, wuch as myself 🤟🏻.