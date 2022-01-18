and cameron are brothers who License Videos Trending Editor Picks MY SUBSCRIPTIONS. MRamzan19

VC chris and cameron are brothers who have been diving all around the world.

They are young, but seasoned scuba divers with a serious love for nature, especially for the ocean.

They have dipped their fins in the waters of cuba, cayman islands, belize, mexico, galapagos islands, and canada.

True conservationists and nature lovers, they are seen here as they cruise over the reef in belize, looking for invasive lionfish.

An introduced species, lion fish were never meant to exist in the atlantic ocean.

Since their accidental introduction by humans as early as the 1980s, these predators have been bred prolifically.

Lion fish have no natural predators on this side of the world.

They have voracious appetites, consuming up to 30 smaller reef fish each, every single day.

This has been wreaking havoc on populations of resident fish.

Experts encourage scuba divers to eradicate the fish through spearing, where allowed by law.

Cameron and chris have been doing their part by removing lionfish whenever Architectural Design I used the architecture firm I co-founded, ZeroEnergy Design, to produce the architectural drawings.

Even though I am a co-owner I made sure to pay the firm for the hours of preparation that this task would take.

It would be unfair to my partners if I used firm resources for my own personal project.

I paid $5000 for the creation of the architectural drawings.

Structural Engineering I sent the architectural drawings over to the structural engineering firm I hired, and they created the structural details and created a package of calculations showing that these details would meet all code requirements and result in a safe and strong building.

This package of drawings and calculations was required by the building dept.

My architecture firm primarily practices on the east coast and does not have a stamp in California so I had the structural engineering firm stamp the drawings.

The building dept gave me the option of having either the architecture firm or the engineering firm stamp the documents.

Foundation design: We ended up building a monolithic on slab on grade concrete foundation.

We worked on designs for some piers that would have saved in material costs but then the space underneath the container would have been classified as a crawl space and the bottom of the Grading the site and excavating for the foundation