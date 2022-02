GPS #14 - The Fuzz's Hunt For Snorlax

On this episode of the Garbage Pail Skids; We reminisce about old TV's with wooden casings people also used to use as tables and shelves; Shane tells the true story of a pair of Cops who avoided emergency calls so they could drive around playing Pokemon Go; We discuss the surprising death of Bob Saget, a comedian we all grew up watching; We also review a video where a man may have crashed a plane just for clout and views.