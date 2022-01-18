Cute Pomeranians being cute
Cute Pomeranians being cute

A descendant of large sled dog breeds, the now-little Pomeranian Lulu has a long and interesting history.

The fox-faced dog, dubbed “the puppy that thinks he can,” is compact, active, and capable of competing in agility and obedience or simply being a family friend.

Pomeranians are generally healthy, but like all breeds, they are prone to certain health conditions.

Not all poms will have any or all of these diseases, but it&apos;s important to be aware of them if you&apos;re considering this breed.

If you are buying a puppy, find a good breeder who will show you the health clearances for your puppy&apos;s parents.