Cute Pomeranians being cute

A descendant of large sled dog breeds, the now-little Pomeranian Lulu has a long and interesting history.

The fox-faced dog, dubbed “the puppy that thinks he can,” is compact, active, and capable of competing in agility and obedience or simply being a family friend.

Pomeranians are generally healthy, but like all breeds, they are prone to certain health conditions.

Not all poms will have any or all of these diseases, but it's important to be aware of them if you're considering this breed.

If you are buying a puppy, find a good breeder who will show you the health clearances for your puppy's parents.