Employers Scramble as Workers Call Out Sick in the United States

NPR reports the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant has led to a shortfall of available workers in the United States.

As daily COVID-19 cases now rise above 800,000 in the country, employers say they're experiencing a high volume of employees calling out sick.

According to NPR, United Airlines says almost one-third of its workforce called out sick at Newark Liberty International Airport in one day.

At Mary's Center, a community health center in Washington, D.C., at least half of its COVID Response Team has tested positive for the coronavirus in the last few weeks.

Experts say while many employers feel the effects of the Omicron variant, hospitals are in crisis.

The impending fear is that we'll run out of staff.

Dr. Omar Lateef, physician president CEO Rush University Medical Center, via NPR.

Many hospitals around the country are currently experiencing an unprecedented amount of new patients, making the situation worse.

Officials applaud the drive that already fatigued health care workers have shown in recent weeks.

I think the resilience comes from the fact that health care providers know why they go into this field, Angelique Richard, chief nursing officer Rush University Medical Center, via NPR.

It's to save lives.

Angelique Richard, chief nursing officer Rush University Medical Center, via NPR