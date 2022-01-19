Free at-home COVID tests provide options amid shortage, but it may take time

For the last several weeks, finding a rapid test inside a pharmacy hasn’t been an easy task.
But Tuesday's launch of COVIDtests.gov is providing options, just not so immediate for many people.
For the last several weeks, finding a rapid test inside a pharmacy hasn’t been an easy task.
But Tuesday's launch of COVIDtests.gov is providing options, just not so immediate for many people.
Well that didn't take long.
Less than 24 hours after the United States Postal Service launched an official website for..
Watch Video COVID-19 clinics across the United States are under investigation after patients report issues with testing, accuracy..