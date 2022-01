WHO warns covid-19 pandemic nowhere near over Omicron varian

The World Health Organization has expressed some serious concerns over the current status of the pandemic.

According to the WHO Chief the covid-19 pandemic is far from over as the omicron variant continues to sweep across the world.

Speaking during a briefing in Geneva, he said that said there were at least about 18 million new covid -19 cases that had been reported last week adding that the number of deaths remained stable.