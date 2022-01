Goa Assembly polls 2022: Amit Palekar to be AAP’s CM candidate, says Kejriwal |Oneindia News

Arvind Kejriwal led the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced their Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls in Goa.

Kejriwal announced that lawyer turned politician Amit Palekar would be the party’s candidate for Chief Minister in the coastal state.

