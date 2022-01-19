Christian Wakeford: Moment Labour MPs cheer after Tory MP defeats in protest at Boris Johnson leadership

This is the moment Christian Wakeford ‘crossed the floor’ in the House of Commons after defecting from the Tory party in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership.Wakeford was cheered by Labour MPs as he arrived in the Commons ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions and took his seat on the Opposition benches.He opted to sit on the second row behind Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.*The Bury South MP told Johnson that “you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves”.