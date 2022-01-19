The FBI, Pfizer, and Deep State Secrets with James O' Keefe | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE 01.19.22

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with coverage of shifting political trends among the nation's youth, covering a red flag report from Axios highlighting a growing chasm between conservative millennials and their marxist counterparts.

In this stream, he's also joined by James O' Keefe of Project Veritas to unpack their latest exposé surrounding Pfizer and the FBI.

Later on, he'll be joined by Heather Mac Donald, Author of 'The Diversity Delusion' to unpack the ongoing rot of American inner cities and the lack of order that's corrupting our society and much more.