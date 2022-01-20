TCGS Episode 25: Coaxing Covid Policies

First video on Rumble!

The Novak Djokovic saga comes to a predictable but unfortunate end as the tennis super star is forced to return to Serbia and will not compete in the Australia Open.

His story however is not all negative, his status as one of the best tennis players in history is alerting the sports world to these crazy policies.

As more prominent figures in society start asking questions and shining lights on all of the ridiculous covid policy thought and reasonable debate on the matter will slowly begin to return.

Today we cover three big stories.

We will breakdown the timeline for Novak Djokovic and his Australia Open escapade.

We will break down a troubling Rasmussen pole int he US over just how big the political divide is on covid policy.

Finally we will tackle the VAERS system, break it down for everyone and show where it can actually be beneficial and why it shouldn’t be written off whole sale.