Red Rocket Movie Trailer

Red Rocket Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Mikey Saber (Simon Rex) is back home in small-town Texas after burning bridges and flaming out all over Los Angeles.

A hustler, operator, and charismatic con man, Mikey quickly learns that no one wants him back.

When he meets a teenager working at the local donut shop, he sees his ticket back to the big-time in this darkly funny, live-wire film from acclaimed director Sean Baker (THE FLORIDA PROJECT, TANGERINE).

Red Rocket - Available on Blu-ray and DVD March 15!

Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, Suzanna Son