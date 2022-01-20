CICADA Movie Clip - This is Real for Me

CICADA Movie Clip - This is Real for Me - Thirty-something New Yorker Ben is stuck in life - between meaningless hook-ups and awkward sessions with his free-spirited therapist, Sophie (Cobie Smulders, HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER).

Things change when he meets Sam, a handsome stranger with whom he forms an immediate connection.

As the pair while away balmy summer nights getting to know each other intimately, their layers begin to peel away, revealing the secrets and fragilities they must share if they are to truly let the other person in.

CICADA is a heartfelt and refreshingly hopeful tale that tackles complex subjects with grace, delicacy and uncompromising honesty.

In Cinemas & On Demand Jan 21st, 2022