HONEYCOMB Movie (2022)

HONEYCOMB Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In the mundane hours of early summer, five girls sulk in their own boredom waiting for something.

When Willow (Sophie Bawks-Smith) stumbles upon a seemingly abandoned cabin, she begins fantasizing about the life she and the girls could have there.

Leader (Destini Stewart), Jules (Jillian Frank), Vicky (Mari Geraghty), and Millie (Rowan Wales) pack their bags and whisper a quick goodbye to the life they knew.

They flow through open fields, blissfully entering their new sun-soaked world.

World Premiere at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival Written and Directed by Avalon Fast Coming-Of-Age Psychological Horror