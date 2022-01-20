First aid flights arrive in Tonga after big volcano eruption

The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga finally arrived on Thursday after the Pacific nation’s main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption.
The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga finally arrived on Thursday after the Pacific nation’s main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption.
Australia and New Zealand sent aircraft carrying much-needed aid, five days after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami hit..
BANGKOK (AP) — As the massive undersea Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on Saturday, Tongans from around the world..