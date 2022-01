Fabian Going to the Dogs Movie

Fabian Going to the Dogs Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In 1920s Berlin, a doctor working for a cigarette advertising company falls in love with an actress.

As her career begins to prosper, the doctor's future prospects begin to disappear.

US Release Date: February 11, 2022 Starring: Tom Schilling, Saskia Rosendahl, Albrecht Schuch Directed By: Dominik Graf