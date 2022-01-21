2022 Volkswagen Passat Exterior Design

The 2022 Passat is offered in three trims—SE and R-Line, which carry over from MY21, and an all-new Limited Edition.

The 2022 Passat Limited Edition includes unique exterior and interior design details created to celebrate the model’s history and recognize the contributions of the employees who built the Passat.

A run of 1,973 Limited Edition models are expected to be produced to recognize the year the first Passat was launched in Germany.

Unique content includes distinctive 18-inch wheels, black mirror caps, a special cup holder design and seat tags that read “1 of 1973” on one side and “VW Chattanooga Since 2011” on the other.

Other Limited Edition features include comfort sport seats with perforated Vienna leather seating surfaces, driver seat memory, power passenger seat, heated front and rear seats, Discover Media infotainment with navigation, Fender® Premium Audio, Park Assist with front and rear Park Distance Control and Light Assist (High Beam Control for Headlights).