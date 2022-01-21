Most In-demand Jobs in 2021 for MBA & PGDM Graduates | PIBM Pune

An MBA & PGDM are worldwide-recognized degrees that equip aspirants with industry in-demand skill sets to resolve the business problems. In 2021, there is huge demand for best management professionals, who can optimize their businesses.

Here are the most in-demand job profiles for MBA & PGDM graduates in 2021 such as Investment Banking, Equity Research & Advisory, International Tax Consulting, Business Intelligence Analytics, Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Business Strategy Consulting, Channel Sales Management, Digital HR Management, and data analytics.