Attila Domos Handcycling Unofficial 24 Hour Long Distance World Record Ride

On August 20/21 of 2016 I decided to do a trial run at the 24-hour handcycling world record, and low and behold, at age 48, I broke it!

This was accomplished under FAR from ideal conditions on one of the tougher tracks in the world... the Bud Harris Cycling Track, in Pittsburgh PA.

The track is notorious for its constant winds, unpredictable weather, and "the hill".

The western straightaway between turns 4 and 1 is a hill.

Doesn't look like much to the naked eye, until you ride on the track.

The wind is pretty much always sitting in turn 4 and slows you down just in time to hit that hill.

It's just a little over a 1/2-mile track, so in order for me to have hit 407.7 miles in 24 hours, I had to go up that hill around 800 times.

Trust me... it's death by razor cuts.

In the end, not only do I hold the track record, but also hold the unofficial world record.

What a crazy 24 hours that was!

Spend the next 3 days in the hospital, getting 16 bags of fluids dripped into my body.

Was it worth it?

You bet!