Sushant Singh Rajput's sister gets emotional on his birth anniversary

Today marks the birth anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Remembering her brother on his birthday, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an adorable video of the late actor.
#sushantday #sushantsinghrajput #ssr
Today marks the birth anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Remembering her brother on his birthday, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an adorable video of the late actor.
#sushantday #sushantsinghrajput #ssr
Today marks the birth anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On this occasion actress Rhea Chakraborty remembered the late..
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary today, Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to remember the..