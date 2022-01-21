Sushant Singh Rajput's sister gets emotional on his birth anniversary
Today marks the birth anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Remembering her brother on his birthday, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an adorable video of the late actor.

