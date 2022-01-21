Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out Of Hell' Rock Superstar, Dies At 74

Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all-time bestsellers, has died, family said on Facebook.
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all-time bestsellers, has died, family said on Facebook.
A family statement on his official Facebook page says the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night.
Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his 'Bat Out of Hell' album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted..
NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such..