Meat Loaf, 'Bat out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Meat Loaf, 'Bat out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” has died at age 74.