Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with eternal flame: Watch | Govt calls move 'hostoric' | OneIndia News

As part of a ceremony on Friday, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
#amarjawanjyotimerges #amarjawanjyotieternalflame #eternalfame #historic #pmo
As part of a ceremony on Friday, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
#amarjawanjyotimerges #amarjawanjyotieternalflame #eternalfame #historic #pmo
Ahead of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary on Januray 23rd, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his..