India Gate will get a Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue on January 23rd | Oneindia News

Ahead of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary on Januray 23rd, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his statue will be installed at India Gate; After 50 long years the flame at amar jawan jyoti willl be put out and merged with the eternal torch at the National War Memorial.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#IndiaGate #NetajiSubhashChandraBose #AmarJawanJyoti