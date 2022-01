Changing face of India Gate | Canopy for King George V | Amar Jawan Jyoti | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi announced that a granite statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose would now stand at India Gate, but did you know that the canopy near the iconic monument used to once shelter a statue of King George V?

Where is it now and how has the India gate changed over the years?

#IndiaGate #IndiaGateCanopy #SubhashChandraBose