Julius Randle Gets a Thumbs Down From Knicks Fans: Unchecked

Julius Randle scored just four points as the New York Knicks fell to the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden and afterwards he wasn't available to the media for the seventh consecutive game.

Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg explains that while he understands why Knicks fans are upset with Randle, the expectations for him were not realistic.