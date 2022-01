WATCH: Tens of thousands gather in Washington, DC for March for Life 2022

LIFE HANGS IN THE BALANCE: Join LifeSiteNews on the ground at the annual March for Life as tens of thousands of Americans march to end the human rights injustice of abortion.

The Supreme Court case to overturn Roe v.

Wade will be decided in a few months, potentially changing the entire pro-life landscape in the U.S.