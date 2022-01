'Bionic Nana' begins to see again through new eye implant

A woman dubbed "bionic nana" after she was given a new eye implant talks about how pleased she'll be able to "see her grandchildren".

Retina Surgeon at Moorfields Hospital Mahi Muqit says the procedure marks a "new era" and it offers an option to those with conditions which were previously untreatable.

Report by Edwardst.

