Louie Anderson, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 68

The Associated Press reports actor and comedian Louie Anderson has died.

Anderson reportedly died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma while undergoing treatment in Las Vegas.

He was 68.

A familiar face in comedy and television, Anderson's career spanned four decades.

He was one of 11 children growing up in St.

Paul, Minnesota.

A troubling childhood became a source of reflection in Anderson's on-screen work as well as in his best-selling books.

Anderson won an Emmy in 2016 for best supporting actor on the FX series, 'Baskets.'.

Many know him from the game show 'Family Feud,' which he hosted from 1999 to 2002.

90s kids might remember Anderson in animated form in the cartoon series 'Life With Louie,' a show he created that aired from 1994 to 1998.

Anderson's writing works include 'Dear Dad - Letters from an Adult Child,' a collection of notes to his father, and 'The F Word, How To Survive Your Family.'