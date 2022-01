Kamala Gets Feisty During Today Show Appearance | Ep 322

Joe Biden gets angry after a reporter asked him about Ukraine and feisty showed her unlikable self in a Today Show interview that quickly went off the rails while discussing Putin and a potential war in Ukraine.

Plus, MSNBC says children belong to the community, not parents and a new TSA policy will enrage you.

Finally, Drew takes questions in an extended session of Booze & Banter to wrap the week.