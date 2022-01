No Spin News - January 20, 2022

Joe Biden’s approval rating hits new low – the lowest ever recorded by the Associated Press.

Biden is out of touch with what the people want, especially when it comes to voting rights as most Americans WANT voter ID laws, including people of color.

The Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump’s attempt to block White House records from being shared with the January 6th Committee, plus Final Thought: Why humor is important during these chaotic times.