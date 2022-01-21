Italy Looks to Give Espresso Coffee Unesco Heritage Status

'The Guardian' reports that Italy will apply for Unesco status for espresso coffee.

Italy is reportedly looking to secure worldwide status for another of its iconic symbols, which the country argues is , “much more than a simple drink.”.

In 2017, Italy's Neapolitan pizza-maker was added to the U.N.

Agency's list of the world's intangible heritage.

It is an authentic ritual and an expression of our sociality that distinguishes us around the world, Gian Marco Centinaio, Italy's agriculture undersecretary, via 'The Guardian'.

Espresso was first created in Turin at the end of the 19th century.

In 1998, the Italian Espresso Institute was founded with the goal of promoting the traditional espresso.

The espresso market is reportedly worth over $4 billion, and over 90% of Italians drink at least one cup per day.

According to the Italian Espresso Institute, the crema on a perfect espresso , “must be uniform and persistent for at least 120 seconds from the time the coffee has been dispensed without stirring.”.

The color should be , “hazel-brown to dark brown [and] characterized by tawny reflexes.”.

According to Centinaio, espresso's candidacy also celebrates Italy's social interaction.

'The Guardian' reports that Unesco's decision should come in the spring, and Centinaio said he feels confident the commission will approve the bid.

