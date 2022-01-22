FBI: Brian Laundrie Admitted To Killing Gabby Petito In Notebook

It was the first time authorities squarely pinned the blame for Gabby Petito's death on him, though he was the prime suspect all along.
It was the first time authorities squarely pinned the blame for Gabby Petito's death on him, though he was the prime suspect all along.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook..
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver office issued a statement Friday saying that during their investigation, they did not..