How accurate is the weather forecast? | Mona Chalabi

No one remembers when you're right, but no one forgets when you're wrong.

Your local weather person knows that saying all too well.

But while they take a lot of the heat (get it?), how much of it is actually justified?

In this episode, Mona Chalabi looks at weather forecasting data to see how accurate these predictions really are, and gives us tips for when we should--and shouldn't--trust the forecast.

