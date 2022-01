Funny Dog Video

Dogs are part of the family, and as such we love having them join in on the holiday festivities.

And luckily for us, making our dogs feel special doesn’t require fancy gifts or anything extravagant.

From making some yummy homemade treats to spending some extra snuggle time together, here’s 5 simple ways to treat your dog this holiday.https://www.digistore24.com/redir/42497/mrchstla07/F