9-Year-Old Arrested in NY for Not Being Vaxxed | Guests: Sara Gonzales & Kezia Schaffer | 1/21/22

A 9-year-old girl was detained, and her family was arrested at New York’s Natural History Museum for the crime of being unvaccinated.

Apparently, the NYPD doesn’t have anything better to do than to handcuff children at museums. A video from the World Economic Forum’s "Great Narrative" conference says the elites are trusting each other more, but the majority of regular people are trusting the elites less.

Yes, they actually call themselves elites and are concerned that you aren’t blindly trusting everything they say.

On GB News, political commentator Sophie Corcoran detailed how being forced to wear masks in school did immense and irrevocable damage to her entire generation.

Another young lady’s speech at a school board meeting in Illinois is going viral after she eviscerated their mask policy and the effect it’s having on the students there.

It seems the kids are finally through with this authoritarian nonsense, but unfortunately, the damage seems to be done.

Filling in for Sydney, we’ve got John Doyle, BlazeTV contributor and host of the “Heck Off Commie” YouTube channel.

We’re joined in-studio by BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales of “The News & Why It Matters,” and Kezia Schaffer, host of the “Krocs On” YouTube channel.