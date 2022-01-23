Looks Like Reign/The Harrison Fjord - Meanwhile . . .

This piece of music was composed by Looks Like Reign, back in 1993.

It was recorded at Spike Sound Studio in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This batch of tunes from this time period was originally set up as a vocal experiment, it was decided after this process was completed that we as a band were not strong enough singers for the types of music we were writing and eventually decided to work only on the instrumental side of things.

Unfortunately our digital masters from these sessions were stolen and this version had to be taken from a cassette copy of the master, so apologies if the audio quality is not at its best.

The song is presented here, despite the audio quality, as it was never 'officially' released and might be considered a bit of a collectors item by our friends and fans alike.

On a personal level, I found this tune to be a bit of a challenge to play bass & sing at the same time, try it out sometime !!!!!!