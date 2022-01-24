The Thomas Crown Affair Movie (1968) - Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway

The Thomas Crown Affair Movie (1968) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Bored millionaire Thomas Crown (Steve McQueen) concocts and executes a brilliant scheme to rob a bank without having to do any of the work himself.

When Vicki Anderson (Faye Dunaway), an investigator for the bank's insurance company, takes an interest in Crown, the two begin a complicated cat-and-mouse game with a romantic undertone.

In an attempt to decipher Anderson's agenda, Crown devises another robbery like his first, wondering if he can get away with the same crime twice.

Starring: Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway Directed By: Paul Burke