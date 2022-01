01/24/22 - "The Sinful Woman" (Sermon Sunday)

In today's session I share with you the portion of Scripture (Luke 7:36-50) proclaimed to the Riverview church of Christ, this past Sunday.

The witnessed and recorded account of a sinful woman who had the courage to find Jesus and bow at His feet.

What can we learn from this interaction, are we the desperate sinner seeking forgiveness, or the self-righteous pharisee?

Only you can make that decision.

Journey with us into the Bible as we learn together.

Thank you kindly.