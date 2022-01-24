The Ukraine crisis and it's complex nuances w/ Volodymyr Artiukh

Ukraine has captured the attention of the international media, because there are serious concerns about a potential military confrontation in the region.

First, there were conversations regarding the potential military invasion of the country by Russia and the alleged build-up at the Russian and Ukrainian border.

Then there were several meetings of US and Russian officials to discuss the situation.

The boldest move was on the part of the Russians, who advanced a list of security guarantees that the US must accept.

These demands include the retreat of NATO from Eastern European countries, such as Romania and Bulgaria, and not having a veto right regarding a potential NATO expansion in Ukraine and Georgia.