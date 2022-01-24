Canadians face inflation pressures while government workers get raises

While pandemic restrictions, government borrowing and supply chain issues are putting pressures upon ordinary Canadians, over 500,000 government workers have been enjoying job security and raises over the last two years.

Cory is triggered by how free life is south of the border.

Guest Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayer’s Federation speaks to pressures put on the cost of living by the government while government employees take raises.

Next, Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy speaks to rising energy costs.