House Squatch Movie

House Squatch Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The legend comes to a home near you!

The small town of Shadyville is plagued by sightings of a hairy creature known as the “House Squatch”.

Locals are panicked and the area’s powerful real estate firm is pressuring the local sheriff to stop the creature, who has taken up residence in one of their homes for sale.

It's a battle of wits and wackiness as the town mobilizes to drive the creature back to the forest.