Republic Day 2022 celebrations: Full dress rehearsals held across J&K | Watch | Oneindia News
Yesterday, ahead of 73rd Republic Day, a full-dress rehearsal was held across all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir, giving a glimpse of the grand spectacle to unfold on Wednesday.

