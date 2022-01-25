Fresh party allegations sees Johnson supporters wavering

Voices from inside the Conservative party struggle to find reasons to support Boris Johnson as fresh allegations of a birthday party held in his honour at No.

10 during lockdown emerge.

Conservative MP Baroness Warsi hopes the Prime Minister "takes a decision" rather than the party "pushing" him out, while one party member spoke of his disappointment at the PM failing to match the Queen's gestures of solidarity with the nation around her birthday.

Report by Edwardst.

